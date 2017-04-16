Windham Theatre Guild Holds Open Audi...

Windham Theatre Guild Holds Open Auditions for the Full Monty

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Windham Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for their summer musical production of "The Full Monty" Tuesday & Thursday, May 9 & 11 at 7 pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. It's the 90's, we're in Buffalo, NY and "the plant" has closed down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 1 hr Bernie Sanders 6
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 9 hr china white 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr xray45 20,958
Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13) Sat Buck Rohde 40
Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09) Sat badabing 54
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Apr 13 Double D 11
News Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi... Apr 13 Shooticas Doomed 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC