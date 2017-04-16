Windham Theatre Guild Holds Open Auditions for the Full Monty

The Windham Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for their summer musical production of "The Full Monty" Tuesday & Thursday, May 9 & 11 at 7 pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. It's the 90's, we're in Buffalo, NY and "the plant" has closed down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.