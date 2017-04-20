Western NY Man In Wheelchair Fatally Shoots His Father
Authorities say a man who uses a wheelchair has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old father inside the suspect's suburban Buffalo home. Police in the town of Cheektowaga say 31-year-old Sir William Hardy shot and killed William Hardy late Monday night.
