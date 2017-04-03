Watch Gregor Gillespie quickly knockout Andrew Holbrook at UFC 210 in Buffalo
Undefeated lightweight Gregor Gillespie cashed in on a prime opportunity to fight in front of a home crowd earlier tonight at UFC 210 from inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, as he made super-quick work of submission specialist Andrew Holbrook. It was Gillespie's second Octagon appearance and the finish fans have been waiting for.
