Watch Gregor Gillespie quickly knocko...

Watch Gregor Gillespie quickly knockout Andrew Holbrook at UFC 210 in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Undefeated lightweight Gregor Gillespie cashed in on a prime opportunity to fight in front of a home crowd earlier tonight at UFC 210 from inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, as he made super-quick work of submission specialist Andrew Holbrook. It was Gillespie's second Octagon appearance and the finish fans have been waiting for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min johnniebgood 20,945
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 6 hr Night Heat 5
Do black people like free things? Fri Bob 20
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack Fri Killer 4
Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not? Fri Stewart 6
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + Fri lol 2
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) Apr 6 Abdellina Hussein 21
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC