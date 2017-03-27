UFC 210: Snoop Dogg breaks down Daniel Cormier's performances inside the Octagon

If you're tired of the same old previews for the upcoming Light Heavyweight title fight between current division champion, Daniel Cormier, and the hard-hitting brawler, Anthony Johnson, then Snoop Dogg wants to give you a fresh perspective. The longtime rapper and all-around music legend took the time to break down some of "DC's" performances for UFC.com leading up to his "Rumble" rematch, providing fight fans a different, more comical view of the champ's previous bouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.