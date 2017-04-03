UFC 210 Fight put in limbo in Buffalo
Gonzalez's bout was temporarily in limbo Friday because of a New York state fight rule that bans fighters from competing with breast implants. The rule states, "Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York.
