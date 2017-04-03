UB organizes first Buffalo 'Muslimedia' panel
A panel of faith leaders, Muslim community representatives and journalists will discuss concerns over how Muslims and people of other faiths are represented in the media at a "Muslimedia" panel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 23 at The Islamic Center, 745 Heim Road, Getzville.
