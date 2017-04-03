UB organizes first Buffalo 'Muslimedi...

UB organizes first Buffalo 'Muslimedia' panel

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: UB Reporter

A panel of faith leaders, Muslim community representatives and journalists will discuss concerns over how Muslims and people of other faiths are represented in the media at a "Muslimedia" panel from 1:30-4:30 p.m. April 23 at The Islamic Center, 745 Heim Road, Getzville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UB Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not? 1 hr Buck Rohde 3
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 4 hr JBaller23 3
Did Tbird vote for Trump? 10 hr Willy Wonka 10
Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted? 10 hr Willy Wonka 3
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 17 hr Bob 42
Do black people like free things? 17 hr Bob 6
Vietnam Vets Day 22 hr Laff Coach 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Erie County was issued at April 04 at 4:39PM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,053,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC