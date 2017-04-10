Two Bennett challengers unite in Bayit Yehudi race

Two of the candidates running against Bayit Yehudi chairman Naftali Bennett in the party's April 27 leadership race decided this week to join forces in an uphill battle to try to defeat him. Rabbi Shimon Or of Jerusalem's Kiryat Yovel neighborhood, who won some 10% of the vote in the last Bayit Yehudi leadership race, decided not to run this time.

