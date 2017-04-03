Tractor-vehicle accident injures four

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a crash on Route 438 and located the scene near 12444 Route 438 in the town of Brant Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies observed a Ford tractor in a roadside ditch and a minivan in the center of the roadway. At that time, the tractor operator, Keith Renaldo, 54, of Irving, was treated by members of the Seneca Nation of Indians Fire Department and EMS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.