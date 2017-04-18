TM Montante Submits Gates Circle Plan

TM Montante Submits Gates Circle Plan

13 hrs ago

Buffalo, NY TM Montante Development and Morgan Communities have issued their site proposal to Buffalo's Planning Board for the next building at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. The group says its site plan application is for a six story mixed-use building at the northeast corner of Delaware Avenue and Lancaster Avenue that will include retail on the ground floor and approximately 60 residential units on the upper floors.

