TM Montante Submits Gates Circle Plan
Buffalo, NY TM Montante Development and Morgan Communities have issued their site proposal to Buffalo's Planning Board for the next building at Lancaster Square at Gates Circle. The group says its site plan application is for a six story mixed-use building at the northeast corner of Delaware Avenue and Lancaster Avenue that will include retail on the ground floor and approximately 60 residential units on the upper floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird still use My Space?
|22 min
|Shame
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Kingsmen - DON'T READ
|23 hr
|Night Heat
|9
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Tue
|Your Name Here
|2
|Black Stampede at the Hyatt
|Tue
|Your Name Here
|3
|Lovejoy - Turning Into A Toilet (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Wayne
|102
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|Sun
|china white
|12
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC