The new game of Russian Roulette for ...

The new game of Russian Roulette for fire-prone ecosystems

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: University at Buffalo

"Fire is a natural process in many ecosystems. But some biodiversity hotspots, like southern Africa, are imperiled due to increasingly common drought-like conditions that limit the ability of plants to regrow after fire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr New york 20,962
Black Stampede at the Hyatt 9 hr tonyromo1741 2
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 14 hr Dupree deArc 7
Lovejoy - Turning Into A Toilet (Jul '06) 16 hr Wayne 102
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. Sun china white 12
Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13) Apr 15 Buck Rohde 40
Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09) Apr 15 badabing 54
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,374,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC