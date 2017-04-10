The Jets, at pick 6 hold the KEY to t...

The Jets, at pick 6 hold the KEY to this draft

IF .... the Jets take a quarterback at pick 6. it could start a Black Friday Quarterbacks sale and may force the Arizona Cardinals to think about trading up to Buffalo at No. 10. So to pre-empt the Clevland Browns their choice of QBs .

