TEA New York Calls for Zellner, Grant Resignations

Buffalo, NY TEA New York is calling for the resignations of Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner and Legislator Betty Jean Grant following comments after Saturday's Spirit of America rally. TEA New York calls Zellner's and Grant's comments deliberately misleading, uninformed, incendiary and divisive public statements regarding participants.

