TAP New York 2017: The state's biggest beer fest gets bigger

If you're looking for a mirror that reflects the enormous surge in the number of breweries operating in New York state, look no further than the annual TAP New York beer and food fest. This year's TAP New York fest, April 29-30 at the Hunter Mountain ski resort in the Catskills, expects to host more than 135 different breweries, pouring more than 400 different beers.

