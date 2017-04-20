SUNY student leaders applaud Excelsior tuition scholarship
The Excelsior Scholarship program included in the just-passed New York State budget is music to the ears of student leadership within the 600,000 strong SUNY and CUNY university system. The munch-heralded, and sometimes controversial, program would provide tuition for students in New York living in households with an income level up to $125,000.
