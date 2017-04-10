Student Admits to Bringing Loaded Gun...

Student Admits to Bringing Loaded Gun to School

Buffalo, NY 20-year-old Devonte Ridgeway of Buffalo pleads guilty in Erie County Court to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Ridgeway admitted to bringing a loaded handgun to Baker Hall School in Lackawanna concealed in a backpack.

