Student Admits to Bringing Loaded Gun to School
Buffalo, NY 20-year-old Devonte Ridgeway of Buffalo pleads guilty in Erie County Court to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Ridgeway admitted to bringing a loaded handgun to Baker Hall School in Lackawanna concealed in a backpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
