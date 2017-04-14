'STAR' - Space Traveling Alien Reject - announces limited Buffalo engagement
DefTone Pictures Studios Inc., an independent filmmaking company based in Buffalo, recently announced its latest film, "STAR" , will have its world premiere right here in Western New York. This feel-good epic has set its local release date 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Palace Theater, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg.
