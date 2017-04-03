Son pleads guilty to killing his mother with a vase
A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother by hitting her in the head with a vase. Prosecutors say Froilan Torres of Rochester killed 57-year-old Gloria Rivera inside her Buffalo home while visiting her in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|21 min
|Your Name Here
|17
|Do black people like free things?
|1 hr
|ASN
|14
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|1 hr
|Dupree deArc
|5
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|5 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|14 hr
|Dwight
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|19 hr
|Laff Coach
|4
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC