Son pleads guilty to killing his mother with a vase

A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother by hitting her in the head with a vase. Prosecutors say Froilan Torres of Rochester killed 57-year-old Gloria Rivera inside her Buffalo home while visiting her in October.

