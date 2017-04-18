Skepticism Growing over Central Terminal

Skepticism Growing over Central Terminal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Train Station Site Selection Committee has until April 26 to decide where to place the new train station. Currently, the leading contenders are the Central Terminal on Buffalo's East Side or along Exchange Street opposite where the current Amtrak Station is in downtown Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 37 min Night Heat 9
News Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi... 3 hr Your Name Here 2
Black Stampede at the Hyatt 4 hr Your Name Here 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
Lovejoy - Turning Into A Toilet (Jul '06) Mon Wayne 102
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. Sun china white 12
Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13) Apr 15 Buck Rohde 40
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC