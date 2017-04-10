Sidewalk replacement projects full steam ahead in Buffalo
With the banging of heavy equipment in the background on Brinkman Avenue on Buffalo's east side Wednesday, Mayor Byron Brown, Lovejoy Councilman Rich Fontana and Public Works Commissioner Steve Stepniak celebrated the annual start of the city's sidewalk replacement program. This season the city of Buffalo will spend $6.1 million on sidewalk replacement.
