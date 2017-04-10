Shahram speaker at Stanton meeting

14 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Nadia Shahram, author of the first Declaration of Equalities for Moslem Women, will speak at the annual meeting of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association at 7 p.m. May 1, at Fulton-Montgomery Community College. Born in Tehran, Iran, Shahram received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a law degree from the State University at Buffalo, where she is an adjunct professor in the law school.

