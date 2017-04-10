Shahram speaker at Stanton meeting

Nadia Shahram, author of the first Declaration of Equalities for Moslem Women, will speak at the annual meeting of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association at 7 p.m. May 1, at Fulton-Montgomery Community College. Born in Tehran, Iran, Shahram received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a law degree from the State University at Buffalo, where she is an adjunct professor in the law school.

