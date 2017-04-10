Shahram speaker at Stanton meeting
Nadia Shahram, author of the first Declaration of Equalities for Moslem Women, will speak at the annual meeting of the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association at 7 p.m. May 1, at Fulton-Montgomery Community College. Born in Tehran, Iran, Shahram received a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a law degree from the State University at Buffalo, where she is an adjunct professor in the law school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13)
|46 min
|Jade
|39
|Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09)
|9 hr
|badabing
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Thu
|Double D
|11
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Thu
|Shooticas Doomed
|1
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 12
|JeffDavison
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC