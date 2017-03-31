Ryan Specialty Group Agrees to Acquir...

Ryan Specialty Group Agrees to Acquire Assets of New York-Based LoVullo

Ryan Specialty Group LLC has reached a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of LoVullo Associates Inc. , a wholesale insurance brokerage and binding authority operation based in Depew, N.Y. LoVullo will become part of RT Specialty LLC , the wholesale brokerage unit of RSG, and will establish the RT Specialty Buffalo, N.Y., office at the current LoVullo location. With the acquisition, Dave Pietrowski, current president of LoVullo Associates, will become president of RT Specialty's Buffalo office.

