'Rumble' Says He Doesn't Want Cormier Stripped, But Does Want Answers for UFC 210 Weigh-ins

Although his appeal says otherwise, Anthony Johnson claims he doesn't want light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stripped of his title for his actions at the UFC 210 weigh-ins. Cormier defeated Johnson via second-round submission in the UFC 210 headliner in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 8. "Rumble" retired following the defeat and said that he would have made the same decision even if he had defeated Cormier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.