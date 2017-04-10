'Rumble' Says He Doesn't Want Cormier...

'Rumble' Says He Doesn't Want Cormier Stripped, But Does Want Answers for UFC 210 Weigh-ins

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Sherdog

Although his appeal says otherwise, Anthony Johnson claims he doesn't want light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier stripped of his title for his actions at the UFC 210 weigh-ins. Cormier defeated Johnson via second-round submission in the UFC 210 headliner in Buffalo, N.Y., on April 8. "Rumble" retired following the defeat and said that he would have made the same decision even if he had defeated Cormier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Leslie 20,957
Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13) 13 hr rochoa78 37
Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons? Thu Double D 11
News Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi... Thu Shooticas Doomed 1
Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09) Wed Buck Rohde 160
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + Apr 12 JeffDavison 3
Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor... Apr 12 Haley 3
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC