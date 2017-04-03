Ridesharing Countdown Clock On Hold in Albany
An upstate ridesharing agreement came last week. So why is it missing from the two month budget extender? State Senator Patrick Gallivan says appropriations were included in the temporary extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people like free things?
|10 min
|Heyhey
|12
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|1 hr
|Heyhey
|1
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Heyhey
|20
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|17 hr
|Judith
|5
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|21 hr
|Buck Rohde
|3
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Tue
|Willy Wonka
|10
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|Tue
|Willy Wonka
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC