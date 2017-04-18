Rent in Buffalo is among the fastest growing in the nation
According to new data from apartment market research company Yardi Matrix , rent in the largest city in Upstate NY is growing at a faster rate than any other big city in the state, even Manhattan. In fact, Buffalo ranks at #17 on a list of cities with the fastest growing average rents in the United States, according to RentCafe.com .
