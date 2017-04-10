"Rally to Save Lives" in Buffalo
During Broadway Market's peak hours on Friday a group rallied outside the building for the creation of safe injection sites and other options to battle the opioid epidemic in Western New York. "A safe injection site is a facility that is clean and sterile and the effected person would go and inject," Marilyn Gentile said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|40
|Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|badabing
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Thu
|Double D
|11
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Thu
|Shooticas Doomed
|1
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 12
|JeffDavison
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC