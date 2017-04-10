"Rally to Save Lives" in Buffalo

12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

During Broadway Market's peak hours on Friday a group rallied outside the building for the creation of safe injection sites and other options to battle the opioid epidemic in Western New York. "A safe injection site is a facility that is clean and sterile and the effected person would go and inject," Marilyn Gentile said.

