Raisin Recall
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball today alerted consumers that Hatimy Market, located at 278 Grant Street in Buffalo, NY, is recalling Minar brand "Golden Raisins" blend due to the presence of undeclared sulfites. People who have severe sensitivity to sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product.
