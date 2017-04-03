Putting Buffalo Schools On A Differen...

Putting Buffalo Schools On A Different Path

15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

As Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino is planning to file suit against fellow school board members, for conspiring against his freedom of speech, a stakeholder group is calling for complete receivership. Franklin Redd with the District Parent Coordinating Council of Buffalo says "politics has distracted the Board of Education from its primary mission of making sure children are educated".

