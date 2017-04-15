On second thought: Village of Lewiston doesn't plan to raise property taxes
Deputy Treasurer Edward Walker had welcome news for the Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees on Monday. Thanks to an increase in property assessments, trustees can maintain the current tax rate - $7.38 per $1,000 of assessed valuation - and use less of the municipality's reserves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13)
|12 hr
|Buck Rohde
|40
|Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|badabing
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Leslie
|20,956
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Thu
|Double D
|11
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Apr 13
|Shooticas Doomed
|1
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 12
|JeffDavison
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC