On second thought: Village of Lewiston doesn't plan to raise property taxes

Deputy Treasurer Edward Walker had welcome news for the Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees on Monday. Thanks to an increase in property assessments, trustees can maintain the current tax rate - $7.38 per $1,000 of assessed valuation - and use less of the municipality's reserves.

