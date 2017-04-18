Metro Rail Expansion into Amherst To Take First Step
Citizens for Regional Transit held a meeting last night to talk about Metro Rail expansion and the progress they've made so far. The meeting featured speakers from the NFTA, the Town of Tonawanda, and the Town of Amherst.
