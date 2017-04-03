Mayor Byron Brown "very pleased" with NYS budget deal
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tells WBEN he is overall "pleased" with the budget that was agreed-upon in Albany late Friday night. "I'm very happy it looks like there is a budget deal in Albany", the Mayor said Saturday.
