Man Charged with Damaging FBI Buffalo Property

Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man is charged with ramming his car into the gates of the FBI Buffalo office Thursday evening. Federal prosecutors say 35 year old Robert Lowe rammed his SUV into the gate of the Buffalo Office of the FBI on Mohawk Street.

