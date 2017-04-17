Law and Order: Buffalo women accused of driving with BAC twice the legal limit

Kayla Simone Foster , 27, of Brunswick Boulevard, Buffalo, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to keep right. Foster was allegedly observed driving in the wrong lane in excess of 55 mph at 11:52 p.m., Friday, on Route 33, Byron.

