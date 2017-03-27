Last In Line (Feat. Original DIO Members) - Buffalo, New York Concert Video [News]
Fan-filmed multi-camera video footage of Last In Line's performance on March 30th at Venu in Buffalo, New York is available via YouTube. Fan-filmed multi-camera video footage of Last In Line's performance on March 30th at Venu in Buffalo, New York is available via YouTube.
