Improved Response Times and Service by American Medical Response
The American Medical Response of Western New York announced its improvements in response times and ambulance services in the City of Buffalo. "These response times are the best we've ever documented in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said at City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people like free things?
|8 hr
|Bob
|9
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|14 hr
|Judith
|5
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|18 hr
|Buck Rohde
|3
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Tue
|Willy Wonka
|10
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|Tue
|Willy Wonka
|3
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Mon
|Bob
|42
|Vietnam Vets Day
|Mon
|Laff Coach
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC