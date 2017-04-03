Improved Response Times and Service b...

Improved Response Times and Service by American Medical Response

The American Medical Response of Western New York announced its improvements in response times and ambulance services in the City of Buffalo. "These response times are the best we've ever documented in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said at City Hall.

