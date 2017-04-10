How Do You Avoid Getting Hit By Ransomware
Buffalo, NY As ECMC recovers from its episode of ransomware, an expert has advice on how you can avoid being a victim of ransomware. "What happens is sometimes people will see on their PC a message that says we have your computer, and you have to pay a ransom for a security key to get your files back," says Aldo Giammusso of Aldo Media .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|Leslie
|20,957
|Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|rochoa78
|37
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Thu
|Double D
|11
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Thu
|Shooticas Doomed
|1
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 12
|JeffDavison
|3
|Buffalo Has A Bad Reputation, But It's Even Wor...
|Apr 12
|Haley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC