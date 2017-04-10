How Do You Avoid Getting Hit By Ransomware

Buffalo, NY As ECMC recovers from its episode of ransomware, an expert has advice on how you can avoid being a victim of ransomware. "What happens is sometimes people will see on their PC a message that says we have your computer, and you have to pay a ransom for a security key to get your files back," says Aldo Giammusso of Aldo Media .

