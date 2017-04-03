Highlights! Watch Daniel Cormier subm...

Highlights! Watch Daniel Cormier submit Anthony Johnson at UFC 210 in Buffalo

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Two of the best light heavyweights were on display last night at UFC 210 live on pay-per-view from inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, when current champion Daniel Cormier met knockout specialist Anthony Johnson in a long-awaited title rematch. Luckily for Cormier, the reboot went a lot like the original.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Contract for Depew r... (May '08) 8 hr CATT 134
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr johnniebgood 20,945
Kingsmen - DON'T READ 23 hr Night Heat 5
Do black people like free things? Fri Bob 20
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack Apr 7 Killer 4
Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not? Apr 7 Stewart 6
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + Apr 7 lol 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC