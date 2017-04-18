High blood pressure: a silver lining for ovarian cancer patients?
A woman's prognosis after an ovarian cancer diagnosis may be affected by a number of unexpected factors, new research suggests. The study found that diabetes is linked to a 112 percent higher risk of death for women with ovarian cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNDU.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird still use My Space?
|32 min
|Life Coach
|5
|Black Stampede at the Hyatt
|52 min
|Mall Cop
|4
|Kingsmen - DON'T READ
|53 min
|Mall Cop
|10
|Dont' give him vodka!!! (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Life Coach
|2
|Will Tbird win the lottery?
|2 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Tue
|Your Name Here
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC