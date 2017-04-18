High blood pressure: a silver lining ...

High blood pressure: a silver lining for ovarian cancer patients?

A woman's prognosis after an ovarian cancer diagnosis may be affected by a number of unexpected factors, new research suggests. The study found that diabetes is linked to a 112 percent higher risk of death for women with ovarian cancer.

