Having a Little Sim Draft fun on this slow night at work
Hey all, just playing around with Fanspeak's draft simulator on this boring and slow night at work. Only doing the free basic version which has no trades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 min
|Blink
|20,946
|The Supermarket Selections Study at UB is Looki...
|1 hr
|BfloBehavioralMed
|1
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Contract for Depew r... (May '08)
|21 hr
|CATT
|134
|Kingsmen - DON'T READ
|Sat
|Night Heat
|5
|Do black people like free things?
|Fri
|Bob
|20
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|Apr 7
|Killer
|4
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|Apr 7
|Stewart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC