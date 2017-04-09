Greek FinMin: Valletta agreement will...

Greek FinMin: Valletta agreement will lead to solution before summer

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday. Finance ministers from the euro-area nations gathering in Malta on Friday are a step closer to breaking the latest deadlock over Greece's bailout that would pave the way for about a 7 billion in aid for Athens.

