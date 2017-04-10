Governor Cuomo Visits Buffalo to Cele...

Governor Cuomo Visits Buffalo to Celebrate NYS Budget

Following the completion of the New York State Budget on Sunday evening, Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Buffalo on Tuesday morning to tout the successes made during his tenure and celebrate the accomplishments of the new budget. "We said this year's budget, which is really the operating plan for the entire state, was about helping the middle class," Cuomo said at the Buffalo Family Life Center.

