Goose with arrow through neck has been casually wandering Upstate NY town for weeks

An injured Canadian goose has been wandering around an Upstate NY town like it doesn't have a giant arrow lodged in its neck for about a month. Members of the SPCA in Erie County and the Department of Environmental Conservation have been on a literal wild goose chase following sightings of the female goose in Amherst, near Buffalo , WIVB-TV reported.

