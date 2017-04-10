Goose with arrow through neck has been casually wandering Upstate NY town for weeks
An injured Canadian goose has been wandering around an Upstate NY town like it doesn't have a giant arrow lodged in its neck for about a month. Members of the SPCA in Erie County and the Department of Environmental Conservation have been on a literal wild goose chase following sightings of the female goose in Amherst, near Buffalo , WIVB-TV reported.
