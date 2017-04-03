Gegard Mousasi lands legal knee on Chris Weidman in controversial UFC 210 win
Things sort of went as planned for Gegard Mousasi last night at UFC 210 live on pay-per-view from inside KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, when he met Chris Weidman in a critical middleweight co-main event. Mousasi walked away with a second-round TKO win, but it wasn't your ordinary finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Contract for Depew r... (May '08)
|13 hr
|CATT
|134
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|johnniebgood
|20,945
|Kingsmen - DON'T READ
|Sat
|Night Heat
|5
|Do black people like free things?
|Fri
|Bob
|20
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|Apr 7
|Killer
|4
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|Apr 7
|Stewart
|6
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 7
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC