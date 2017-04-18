Free Middle Class Tuition for New York Families
New York State is set to offer free tuition to public colleges for families making less than 125-thousand dollars a year. The tuition initiative came from Gov. Andrew Cuomo but State Senator Chris Jacobs said the item agreed to is far different from the original proposal.
