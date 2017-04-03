Final budget? No. Buffalo Billion II? Yes.
The emergency budget extender passed in Albany Monday is by no means a final budget, but it does include the funding for Buffalo area projects and initiatives known as the "Buffalo Billion II". In a statement late Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said: "From the Buffalo Billion to Whiteface Mountain to Penn Station to the LIRR, our development moves forward.
