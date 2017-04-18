Elia Orders Hearing on Buffalo School...

Elia Orders Hearing on Buffalo School Board vs. Paladino

Buffalo, NY June 22nd is the date when the Buffalo School Board will be able to present its side in an effort to remove Carl Paladino from the board in front of the state education department. Commissioner MaryEllen Elia issued the order Tuesday afternoon.

