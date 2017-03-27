Easter season underway at the Broadway Market
Mayor Byron W. Brown and Father Michael Czyzewski and others kicked off the annual Easter Festival season at the Broadway Market with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, followed by a traditional dance routine performed by the Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble. "The Easter Season is always an exciting time at the Broadway Market," said Mayor Brown.
