Dyngus Day is this Monday

With Easter comes the end of Lent and what does that mean? That means Dyngus Day, of course! If you're a life-long resident of Western New York, you really don't need an introduction to Dyngus Day. In case you need a refresher, Dyngus Day is the day everyone gathers their pussy-willows and squirt guns and starts chasing around other men and women.

