Dyngus Day is this Monday
With Easter comes the end of Lent and what does that mean? That means Dyngus Day, of course! If you're a life-long resident of Western New York, you really don't need an introduction to Dyngus Day. In case you need a refresher, Dyngus Day is the day everyone gathers their pussy-willows and squirt guns and starts chasing around other men and women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsolved murder of peter piccolo (Sep '09)
|14 min
|badabing
|54
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Leslie
|20,956
|Pros and Cons of living in Buffalo, NY (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|rochoa78
|37
|Why don't you guys have any Tim Hortons?
|Thu
|Double D
|11
|Rally declares Central Terminal "Community Choi...
|Thu
|Shooticas Doomed
|1
|Do asians think all white people look alike?? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Buck Rohde
|160
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|Apr 12
|JeffDavison
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC