Drop the mic: Hard Rock puts new spin on karaoke
Typically, when you go to a bar for karaoke, it's you, a teleprompter and a sound system. You're on stage - all by yourself - and everyone is watching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|36 min
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Do black people like free things?
|6 hr
|Chet Booswahnicki
|5
|What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11)
|Fri
|Dawn
|41
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Chet Booswahnic
|41
|Did Tbird vote for Trump?
|Thu
|trumpski ruskie
|9
|wnia radio station question (Sep '09)
|Thu
|seaguygrr
|81
|Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10)
|Mar 30
|Life Coach
|85
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC