Drop the mic: Hard Rock puts new spin...

Drop the mic: Hard Rock puts new spin on karaoke

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

Typically, when you go to a bar for karaoke, it's you, a teleprompter and a sound system. You're on stage - all by yourself - and everyone is watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 36 min Toms river nj 20,941
Do black people like free things? 6 hr Chet Booswahnicki 5
What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11) Fri Dawn 41
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) Fri Chet Booswahnic 41
Did Tbird vote for Trump? Thu trumpski ruskie 9
wnia radio station question (Sep '09) Thu seaguygrr 81
Would the REAL Life Coach please take one step ... (Jul '10) Mar 30 Life Coach 85
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC