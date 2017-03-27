Democrats Call for Sheriff Howards Resignation
Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner calls for Sheriff Tim Howard's resignation after he was the keynote speaker at a white supremacy event in Downtown Buffalo on Saturday Bernie Tolbert, who is considering a run against Tim Howard this year for Erie County Sheriff also released a statement: The Erie County Sheriff should not have appeared in uniform at an event with such obviously offensive and hateful displays. The minute the confederate flags and racist signs went up Sheriff Howard should have denounced them and refused to participate until they were removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYMedia.net.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you leave your wife if she got fat (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Alyssm
|409
|What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11)
|15 hr
|Just search zabbba
|42
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|16 hr
|Webmaster
|2
|Vietnam Vets Day
|16 hr
|Lief Coach
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Do black people like free things?
|Sat
|Chet Booswahnicki
|5
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|Mar 31
|Chet Booswahnic
|41
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC