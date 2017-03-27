Democrats Call for Sheriff Howards Re...

Democrats Call for Sheriff Howards Resignation

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner calls for Sheriff Tim Howard's resignation after he was the keynote speaker at a white supremacy event in Downtown Buffalo on Saturday Bernie Tolbert, who is considering a run against Tim Howard this year for Erie County Sheriff also released a statement: The Erie County Sheriff should not have appeared in uniform at an event with such obviously offensive and hateful displays. The minute the confederate flags and racist signs went up Sheriff Howard should have denounced them and refused to participate until they were removed.

