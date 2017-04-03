Cuomo's $200 million, 750-mile hiking...

Cuomo's $200 million, 750-mile hiking trail gets NY Assembly greenlight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The New York State Assembly just approved a state spending plan that included $200 million for a 750-mile hiking and biking trail throughout New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the "Empire State Trail" at one of six speeches he gave statewide in January to announced his spending priorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do black people like free things? 8 hr Bob 20
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 16 hr Killer 4
Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not? Fri Stewart 6
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + Fri lol 2
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) Thu Abdellina Hussein 21
Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted? Thu warbler 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu OneMore 20,943
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,139,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC