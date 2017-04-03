Cuomo's $200 million, 750-mile hiking trail gets NY Assembly greenlight
The New York State Assembly just approved a state spending plan that included $200 million for a 750-mile hiking and biking trail throughout New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed the "Empire State Trail" at one of six speeches he gave statewide in January to announced his spending priorities.
